Data Warehousing Market Expected to Reach $51.18 Billion by 2028

Allied Market Research - Logo

Allied Market Research - Logo

Rapid adoption of hybrid-based artificial intelligence solutions among several industries for fraud detection, predictive maintenance, logistics services.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Data Warehousing Market by Type of Offering, Type of Data, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global data warehousing market size was valued at $21.18 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $51.18 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2028.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5221

The requirement for dedicated storage systems with generation of huge amount of data, surge in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions and need for real-time view and analytics drive the growth in the market. However, high cost of implementation and complexity restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in application of AI in data warehousing and rise in adoption of virtual data warehousing create new opportunities in the market.

The key players profiled in the data warehousing market analysis are Actian Corporation, Amazon.com. Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Snowflake, Inc., and Teradata Corporation.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected continue its leadership status by 2025. This is due to preference of organizations to protect sensitive data. However, the hybrid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to efficient utilization of resources, faster data processing, and cost-effectiveness.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5221

North America held the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share and will maintain its lead position by 2025. This is due to huge chunk of data generated by many organizations, trend of digitization, and adoption of advanced technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in data storage and analytics requirements in various industry verticals and surge in adoption of big data in the region.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By component, the solution segment held the major data warehousing market share. However, the service segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• By deployment model, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

• By region, the data warehousing market size was dominated by North America However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Active Data Warehousing Market

2. Enterprise Data Management Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Data Warehousing Market Expected to Reach $51.18 Billion by 2028

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2021-2030
India, Brazil, U.S., Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demand 2021-2030
Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market: Obesity and diabetes to increase the risk of degenerative joint diseases
View All Stories From This Author