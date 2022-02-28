Submit Release
Carper Calls for Climate Adaptation Amid UN’s Latest IPCC Report

DELAWARE, February 28 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today issued the following statement on the latest climate adaptation report by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC):

“This IPCC report further illustrates the dire climate reality we face, while also providing us with a blueprint for protecting our most vulnerable from sea level rise and other impacts of climate change. We know that reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preserving our natural world is critical to leaving behind a livable planet for future generations. Still, this report makes it clear that we must also adapt in response to climate change — we need to build back stronger. As EPW Chairman, I’m committed to passing the bipartisan, bicameral SHORRE Act, which would help make our nation’s coastal communities more resilient to climate change.“

