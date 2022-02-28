Protein Engineering Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Protein Engineering market aims at leveraging the insights and perspectives derived on the basis of both qualitative and quantitative data evaluation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein Engineering Market is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing adoption of protein-based drugs compared to non-protein drugs. In addition, growing initiatives of the government, such as funding to encourage the research activities or increasing investments for the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market's growth.

Biopharmaceutical companies are extensively investing in the research and development of protein engineering to obtain cost-effective and efficient products with enhanced productivity and better patient outcomes.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The government worldwide is investing a substantial amount of funds in the research and development. The Protein engineering market is expected to get significantly affected due to the numerous kinds of research carried out in this field.

The pandemic has severely disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies of the healthcare industry. With the spread of the COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the need for the vaccine, resulting in increased research and development of the vaccine and drug testing. The government worldwide is investing a substantial amount of funds in the research and development. The Protein engineering market is expected to get significantly affected due to the numerous kinds of research carried out in this field.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Rational Protein Design segment dominated the market with a share of 53.2% in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of bioinformatics software for the analysis of protein.

The Monoclonal Antibodies accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing investments in the R & D to develop therapeutically advanced monoclonal antibodies.

The Instruments dominated the market with a share of 56.3% in 2019 owing to the technological developments of the instruments.

The Biopharmaceutical Companies dominated the End-User segment due to the growing adoption of the advanced protein engineering processes.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Protein Engineering market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Codexis, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, and GE Healthcare, among others.

The extensive assessment of real-time data on the business environment offers a more specialized view of threats and challenges companies are likely to face in the years to come.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Protein Engineering Market on the basis of Technology, Protein Type, Product, End-User, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Directed Evolution

Rational Protein Design

Hybrid approach

Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vaccines

Growth Hormones

Monoclonal Antibodies

Coagulation factors

Interferon

Colony Stimulating Factors

Others

Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software & Services

Instruments

Consumables

End-User Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

For further granularity, the study digs deep into aspects such as market segmentation, key driving forces, opportunities and threats for the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Radical Features of the Protein Engineering Market Report:

The report encompasses Protein Engineering market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Protein Engineering industry

