Carbon Nanotubes Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.9% – Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- carbon nanotube market is expected to reach USD 16.22 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The carbon nanotube (CNT) market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to its rising demand from end-user industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, energy, healthcare, automotive, and textiles. Carbon nanotubes are appropriate for a large number of applications necessitating resilience, robustness, electrical & thermal conductivity, and lightweight characteristics as compared to conventionally used materials

Carbon nanotubes display exceptional electrical characteristic and have enormous prospects in applications associated with electrical & electronic encompassing photovoltaic cells, smart textiles, semiconductor devices, sensors, conductors, displays, and energy conversion equipment comprising fuel cells and batteries. Apart from their exceptional electric conductivity, these products have a larger surface area, leading to improved chemical, mechanical, and electrochemical stability. These remarkable properties form the prospective for carbon nanotubes to be used as material for energy conversion and storage.

Carbon Nanotubes market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2020-2027.Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Carbon Nanotubes market are powered and backed by human answers. Comprehensive coverage of aspects such as market potential, size, share, and growth aims at creating an equation for profitability- whether stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives need to understand their market foothold and dynamics identify the white spaces or increase their yield. The broad scope of information on the current and future trends enable product owners to plan their growth such as the geography they should pursue and technology required for their success.

Key Highlights From The Report

By product type, multi-walled carbon nanotubes, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market size of USD 4.80 Billion in 2019. The structure of this product type results in better conductivity and the strength of atomic bonds enables it to endure high temperatures.

By industry vertical, the electrical & electronics industry held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 14.6% in the forecast period. A much larger number of transistors produced from CNTs can be fitted on a chip, due to their small size, as compared to the number fitted on a silicon chip. Also, the chips are faster, very efficient, and produce much less heat than silicon chips.

North America, in terms of revenue, held the second-largest market share in 2019, owing to the growth and technological advancements in the electronics industry and increased production of engineered polymers (CNTs improve the thermal decomposition and melting temperatures) in the region.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Carbon Nanotubes market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Arkema SA, Carbon Solutions Inc., Showa Denko K.K., Arry International Group Ltd., FutureCarbon GmbH, Unidym Inc., Continental Carbon Company, Klean Carbon Inc., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., and Cnt Co. Ltd., among others.

The extensive assessment of real-time data on the business environment offers a more specialized view of threats and challenges companies are likely to face in the years to come. In addition, the unique expertise of the researchers behind the study in strategic growth consulting enables product owners identifies important definition, product classification, and application. Coverage of critical data on investment feasibility, return on investment, demand and supply, import and export, consumption volume and production capability aim at supporting the business owners in multiple growth phases including the initial stages, product development and prioritizing potential geography. All valuable data assessed in the report are presented through charts, tables, and graphic images.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon nanotube market on the basis of product type, methods, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotube

Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation of Graphite

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Healthcare

Automotive

Textiles

Others

For further granularity, the study digs deep into aspects such as market segmentation, key driving forces, opportunities and threats for the forecast period of 2020-2027. To help business strategist strengthens their strategic planning and executes a plan to maintain and gain a competitive edge the research weighs up on buyer preferences, gross margin, profit and sale across different regions. Strong focus on financial competency, strengths, and weaknesses of the companies and recent acquisition and merger speaks a lot about the future adjacencies around the core business due to the ongoing development in the Carbon Nanotubes market

Radical Features of the Carbon Nanotubes Market Report:

The report encompasses Carbon Nanotubes market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Carbon Nanotubes industry

