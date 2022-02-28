Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Trends, Leading Players, Share, Insights, Analysis Report, Outlook With Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Size – USD 7.48 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud backup & recovery market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.69 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing cloud computing adoption by organizations is projected to drive global cloud backup & recovery market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for remote data backup and restoration to enhance business outcomes is expected to augment global cloud backup & recovery market growth.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing is expected to further accelerate growth of the global cloud backup & recovery market going ahead. Rising adoption of cloud computing among SMEs is also expected to propel growth of the market in future.However, concerns regarding cloud storage privacy and security are key factors expected to hamper global cloud backup & recovery market growth during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market are Microsoft Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Carbonite, Inc., Actifio, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., CommVault Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Redstor Limited, and Rackspace, Inc

Key Highlights From The Report :

Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud platform among enterprises is driving revenue growth of the hybrid segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period.

In terms of market revenue, the SME segment is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud computing in small and medium enterprises to reduce operational costs.

BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share as compared to other end-use segments during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud backup & recovery solutions in the banking industry.

Due to rapid adoption of cloud technology across various sectors in countries in Asia Pacific, the market in the region is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue share during the forecast period.

Segmented the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud backup & recovery market on the basis of type, user type, end-use, and region.

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hybrid

Public

Private

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Government

Retail

Telecommunication & IT

Others

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Regional Overview:

The global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cloud Backup & Recovery Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Cloud Backup & Recovery Market By User Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Cloud Backup & Recovery Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Continue…….

