PCB Design Software Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.92 Bn by 2029
PCB Design Software Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to remain at the forefront, offering high growth opportunities for players in the PCB design software market. PCB designers in this region continue to pack more components into ever smaller volume areas, putting pressure on smart design tools and precise simulation, thereby increasing the need of flexible PCBs.
The global PCB design software market is anticipated to witness an attractive CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
“PCB design software providers can gain significant profits by targeting manufacturers of flexible consumer electronic devices and medical applications, which are increasingly pushing the industry toward the use of flexible and flex-rigid PCBs.”
Key Takeaways of PCB Design Software Market Study
North America is expected to hold a significant share in the global PCB design software market among all the regions during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Mainstream software is anticipated to retain its significant share in the global PCB design software market among all the components during the forecast period. Among all the applications, the automotive industry is estimated to register an impressive CAGR in the global PCB design software market. However, consumer electronic applications are estimated to continue to hold the largest market share in the global PCB design software market over the forecast period.
Increasing Demand for High-speed Analogue Circuits to Propel Sales
On back of the growing demand for smaller devices and the rising complexity of circuits, the demand for PCB design software is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. Signal integrity is an essential part of the PCB design software process. By using high-speed circuits, a PCB manufacturer can minimize the possibility of problems arising from poor signal integrity. A high-speed PCB is one where integrity of the signal is affected by the circuit layout. Therefore, the introduction of high-speed analogue circuits is expected to drive the growth of the global PCB design software market.
Key Segments of PCB Design Software Industry Survey
By Component :
PCB Design Software
PCB Layout
Schematic Capture
PCB Design Services
Designing Services
Support & Maintenance
By Deployment :
On-premise PCB Design Software
Cloud-based PCB Design Software
By Application :
IT & Computing
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications
Healthcare
Automotive
Defense & Military
More Valuable Insights on PCB Design Software Market
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global PCB design software market, providing historical data of 2014-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2029. To understand the opportunities in the PCB design software market, the market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and application, across seven major regions.
