Peristaltic Pumps Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Rising demand for peristaltic pumps from the water & wastewater treatment industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global peristaltic pumps market is projected to be valued at USD 1,906.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Peristaltic Pumps industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Peristaltic Pumps market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

The design of peristaltic pumps enables them to adeptly avoid wear caused by abrasive solid materials. Furthermore, peristaltic pumps are quite effective at pumping wastewater having trapped gases, such as hydrogen peroxide and chlorine, by pumping the accumulated gas through the tubing while upholding a continuous water flow and without causing vapor lock.

Peristaltic pumps are widely used in the food & beverage industry. Peristaltic pumps are most appropriate for metering/dosing liquid ingredients, chemicals, and flavor additives. These pumps are also beneficial in transporting solids with high viscosity from one point to another. Moreover, food slurries comprising vegetables, fruit skins, and other solid wastes can be easily handled by using peristaltic pumps.

The paints & coatings segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. The versatility of peristaltic pumps can reliably manage a wide variety of paints and coatings ranging from water-thin liquids to highly viscous fluids.

Europe held a substantial market share in 2019, due to strict legislative policies about water and wastewater treatment, including the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD) and Water Framework Directive (WFD). Also, rise in the prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases and growth of elderly population drive the demand for peristaltic pumps in the pharmaceutical application, thereby boosting the market in the region.

Key market participants include Verder Group, Wanner Engineering Inc., Gilson Inc., Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group, Flowrox Oy, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Randolph Austin, WELCO Co. Ltd., IDEX Corporation, and Ravel Hiteks Pvt. Ltd.

The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Peristaltic Pumps industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.

Segmental Analysis

The global Peristaltic Pumps market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Peristaltic Pumps sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global peristaltic pumps market in terms of product type, discharge capacity, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Peristaltic Hose Pumps

Peristaltic Tube Pumps

Discharge Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Up to 30 psi

30–50 psi

50–100 psi

100–200 psi

Above 200 psi

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Medical

Food & Beverage

Mining

Chemical Processing

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Paints & Coatings

Others

Regional Analysis of the Peristaltic Pumps Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

