Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market Size Is Forecast To Reach USD 25.44 Billion By 2027 Says Reports And Data

Increase in demand for partially oriented yarns of nylon fibers in the manufacture of high abrasion & wrinkle resistance applications focused on color retention

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market is forecast to reach USD 25.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Nylon Partially Oriented Yarn or commonly known as Nylon POY is the primary form of nylon yarn. It is also known as nylon pre-oriented yarn. It is the primary form of yarn formed directly by spinning nylon Chips. Partially oriented yarn is mainly utilized for texturizing and to make textured yarn. The textured yarn made from POY is polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY). POY is also used in draw warping techniques for warp knitting, weaving, twisting, dyeing, and others. Partially oriented yarn comes with various cross-sections such as plain round, triangular, trilobal, and circular, among others. Its more durable, strong, resilient, and lightweight properties make it highly suitable for many heavy-duty applications.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of nylon fibers in intimate wears, sports wears, swimwear, and home décor products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns market.

Nylon 6 or polycaprolactam is a semi-crystalline polyamides and has six backbone carbons in the repeat unit. Nylon 6 is formed by the process called ring-opening polymerization, unlike the other nylons which are manufactured by polymer condensation. Nylon 6 is highly elastic with high tensile strength, resistant to abrasion and chemicals like acids & alkalis. Nylon generally comes in the white color formation; however, as per the final product requirement, it can be dyed in any other colors.

Denier rating provides the idea of the heaviness of the nylon fiber, having compared the thickness of the fiber with its length. Linear density is measured for the nylon fiber yarn to differentiate the fibers for different end-use products. The higher the denier, the thicker the fiber yarn. Both the high and low denier ratings have different sets of applications according to its various measured parameters.

Luster is the degree of glossiness or sheen that a particular fiber offers and measured by the degree of light reflected from the surface of a specific fiber. The nylon fibers are designed to come with a specific luster. The physical structure and the shape of the fiber with its inherent chemical structure determine the luster of the fiber.

POY is advantageous over other fiber yarns as it doesn't fade on the exposure to direct sunlight or washing with soaps. POY is also beneficial for its high abrasion resistance & wrinkle resistance with crease recovery properties.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for staple nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. US posses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Partially Oriented Yarns Market on the basis of the nylon type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Nylon Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Others

Denier Rating Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

High

Medium

Low

Luster Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Semi Dull

Bright Trilobal

Bright Round

Dope Dyed Black

Set Yarn

Slightly Intermingle

Heavy Intermingle

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Textile & Fabric Industries

Industrial Fibers

Consumer Products

Thermoplastic Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

