Morocco Reports 142 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 28 - Morocco reported 142 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Sunday, adding that 464 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,745,317 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,195,039, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,700,691 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,160,892 while recoveries increase to 1,140,157, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.2%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (27), the Oriental (26), Fez-Meknes (22), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (18), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (16), Marrakech-Safi (11), Souss-Massa (9), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (4), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (4), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (3) and Draa-Tafilalet (2).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,978 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 8 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3), Souss-Massa (2), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (1), Draa-Tafilalet (1) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The number of active cases has dropped to 4,757 including 216 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 27 February 2022