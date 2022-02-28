Fiber Cement Market Top Players, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid industrialization, increase in investments in the construction sector, and strict rules and regulations enforced by governments worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include durable nature of fiber cement, prohibition on the usage of asbestos, and increase in the demand for fiber cement in construction activities.

Fiber cement siding is considered to have a longer lifespan compared to other materials used in construction. Fiber cement siding is used extensively not only by home-owners but also by builders and contractors. As per a recent study by the University of Minnesota, fiber cement is considered the best combination of low cost, high durability, and less impact on the environment.

The global fiber cement market is anticipated to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates during the forecast period.

Fiber cement siding offers striking beauty. It has versatility traits that can blend well with artificial as well as natural textures. Due to versatility in shapes, sizes, and textures, fiber cement can be made to look like wood, masonry, or stucco. Consumers find this versatility feature fascinating. Hence, the fiber cement market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on application, the market has been classified into flooring, siding, wall partitions, molding & trim, and roofing. The siding segment is projected to expand at a significant rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Siding is durable, fireproof, and insect resistant. Also, it performs extra-ordinarily during any natural calamity.

North America is projected to dominate the global fiber cement market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations regarding prohibition on usage of asbestos as a material in the construction sector have played a role of driving factor for the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Leading Companies of the Fiber Cement Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Key players operating in the market are James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl

Global Fiber Cement Market Segmentation based on Product Type and Application:

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber cement market based on application, material, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

• Flooring

• Siding

• Wall Partitions

• Molding & Trim

• Roofing

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

• Cellulosic Fiber

• Portland Cement

• Silica

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

• Residential

• Non-residential

Radical Highlights of the Fiber Cement Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Fiber Cement market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Fiber Cement market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Fiber Cement market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Fiber Cement market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

