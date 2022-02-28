Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Size is expected To Reach USD 9.99 Billion in 2028 Says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Styrene Butadiene Latex Market Size – USD 7.931 billion in 2020, Growth – CAGR of 3.0%, Trends – Increasing demand for paper and paperboard products

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Styrene Butadiene Latex Market size is expected to reach USD 9.99 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports & Data. A major factor driving market revenue growth is large scale adoption Styrene Butadiene (SB) latex in paper and paperboard packaging industry. SB latex formulations are used as a coating in magazines, catalogs and other paper products, for good printability, and to achieve high gloss, and resistance to water and oil.

Styrene-butadiene latex is a general type of emulsion polymer and is composed of two different types of monomers, namely, styrene (derived from reacting benzene and ethylene) and butadiene (byproduct of ethylene production). Styrene-butadiene latex is classified as a copolymer and is used in a number of commercial and industrial applications. Ongoing research and development activities and private investments in the SB latex is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2862

Some major players in the market research report include, BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem, DowDuPont, Trinseo, Synthomer PLC, Omnova Solutions PLC, Zeon Corporation, Lanxess, and NANTEX Industry Co. Ltd.

The rising demand for carpets has been resulting in rapid adoption of styrene butadiene latex across various industries and sectors in the recent past. This factor is opening up open new and more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global styrene butadiene latex market.

However, availability of substitutes, such as bio-based latex is the major factor restraining global styrene butadiene latex market revenue growth over the forecast period.

A comprehensive report on the Global Styrene Butadiene Latex Market has been published by Reports and Data that offers insightful data about market dynamics, drivers, restraints, current and emerging trends, market size, market share, and revenue growth of the market. The report provides a brief overview of the industry and gives an estimation of growth and revenue for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The document offers reliable data in reference to key areas of investments and growth patterns of the Styrene Butadiene Latex market to help clients, stakeholders, investors, and businesses capitalization on the lucrative opportunities and make strategic investment plans.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/styrene-butadiene-latex-market

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

On the basis of emulsion type, the market is segmented into cationic, and anionic. Among these, the cationic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020.

On the basis of butadiene content, the market report is segmented into low, medium and high. Among these, the low butadiene content styrene-butadiene latex segment is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as it is widely used in mortar additive, pressure sensitive adhesives and non-woven fabrics.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market report is segmented into online and offline. The offline distribution channel segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period as it creates personal connections with business and therefore build loyalty.

On the basis of application channel, the market report is segmented into paper processing, fiber & carpet processing, glass fiber processing, adhesives, and others. The paper processing segment is expected to register largest revenue share over the forecast period as styrene butadiene latex enhances a pigment's binding power which makes paper brighter, smoother, stiffer, and more water resistant.

Asia Pacific styrene butadiene latex market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate and dominate other regional markets over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing demand for paper coupled with technological advancements in carpet industry in countries in the region.

North America styrene butadiene latex market revenue is expected to remain significantly larger over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of styrene butadiene latex, rising demand for paper and paperboard materials in countries in the region.

Download Summary Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2862

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports & Data has segmented the global styrene butadiene latex market on the basis of emulsion type, butadiene content, distribution channel, application channel and region:

Emulsion Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Cationic

Anionic

Butadiene Content Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Low

Medium

High

Application Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Paper Processing

Fiber & Carpet Processing

Glass Fiber Processing

Adhesives

Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2862

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiry, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to your needs.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Diphenylamine Market Growth Rate @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/diphenylamine-market

Glucosamine Market Trends @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glucosamine-market

Potassium Citrate Market Forecast @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potassium-citrate-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.