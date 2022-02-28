AIG’s Uplive ranked among fastest-growing apps globally

Uplive ranked among fastest-growing apps 2021 Rankings by Market

Successes in the UAE and KSA, other emerging markets demonstrate AIG’s innovative global leadership in the live social industry

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Innovations Group’s (AIG) flagship app Uplive has been ranked as the world’s third fastest-growing social app by third-party analytical platforms AppAnnie and Sensor Tower.

The global rankings, which come hot on the heels of the app’s unveiling of its first-ever Television Commercial for the Middle East region, which aired on Rotana, and a raft of GCC-centric features, exemplified AIG’s leadership in the global live social industry, and are results of AIG's continued focus to serve the emerging markets.

In 2021, AIG’s flagship live streaming app Uplive and dating apps Lamour and Cute U clinched top places in global app rankings based on downloads and consumer spending.

Uplive, the largest independent global video social entertainment platform, has consistently risen to become the top consumer spend app in APAC in 2021, according to App Annie. Uplive has also emerged as the fastest-growing live streaming app globally as measured by year-on-year growth in downloads, according to Sensor Tower.

Since the unveiling of the GCC-wide campaign, Uplive has attracted a large number of GCC-based live streamers, which has, in turn, boosted its Middle East subscriber base significantly with KSA and the UAE accounting for the lion’s share.

According to AIG, the leading live social company with 520 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide, Uplive’s growth in users was matched by significant revenue growth, where Uplive moved to the third fastest-growing Android app globally.

“We are pleased to be ranked as the third fastest-growing app in the world – an achievement that has been made possible by our ever-growing global fanbase. The app’s popularity is fully driven by the consumer-centric features and value it delivers to all its users. Through innovation, we have been able to design a value-driven platform that not only delivers real, customized entertainment to users but also provides a safe space for young entertainers to showcase their talents and earn while doing what they love,” said Andy Tian, chief executive officer, AIG.

“AIG is dedicated to providing an unbeatable user experience across our products, which our tremendous growth in 2021 reflects. We are proud of our leadership in the global app industry and our supremacy in emerging markets, including the GCC and the talent-rich UAE in particular. Our significant growth in 2021 is just the beginning; we look forward to introducing truly ground-breaking features in the upcoming year,” noted Andy.

The success of AIG products also reflects the global growth of the dating app and live streaming industries. App Annie reports that time spent on live-streaming apps increased by 900% since 2018, while time spent on dating apps increased by 95%. In the GCC alone, time spent on Uplive has significantly increased over the last few months signaling a growing appetite for Arabic content – an important demographic that had been underserved by other players.

As the foremost company producing live social products, AIG is strongly positioned as an industry leader in live streaming and dating apps. By placing a priority on emerging markets such as the Middle East and diversifying their offerings for local markets, AIG has tapped hitherto neglected but talent-rich markets to serve a truly global user base.

