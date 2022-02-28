C4ISR Systems Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027
C4ISR Systems Market Higher usage of C4ISR in defense intelligence agencies
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investments in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth.
The Global C4ISR Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.37 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investments in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.
Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market.
Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the C4ISR Systems market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the C4ISR Systems market.
In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.
The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 7.8% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.
Key players in the market
The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global C4ISR Systems Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Command and Control
Communications
Computers
Intelligence
Surveillance
Reconnaissance
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Airborne
Naval
Joint
Space
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Products
Services
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Army
Air force
Navy
Defense Intelligence
Commercial Services
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
