India Generic Injectables Market 2021: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2026

India Generic Injectables Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Generic Injectables Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the india generic injectables market is expected to continue its robust growth in the forecast period (2021-2026).

Generic injectables are pharmaceutical drugs with the similar active ingredients, strength, dosage, and administration route as that of their branded injectables. Some of common product variants, include Prevnar 13, Eliquis, Ibrance, Lyrica, Xeljanz, etc. Generic injectable facilitate the quick onset of action, precise and adjustable dosing, and predictable bioavailability. Moreover, these injectables cost lesser than their branded counterparts, which helps in managing overhead costs related to pharma products.

India Generic Injectables Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases in India, due to unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles of the consumers, is primarily catalyzing the market for generic injectables market. Furthermore, the increasing investments by the Indian government to introduce innovative generic injectables for providing effective drug administration and enabling faster recovery of patients are also providing a thrust to the market. Additionally, several technological advancements in the drug delivery systems, such as the introduction of self-injection devices, are propelling the market growth. Various other factors, including increasing penetration of health insurance companies and the upcoming patent expiry of several blockbuster medicines, are expected to further drive the market growth over the forecasted period.

India Generic Injectables Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, therapeutic area, container, distribution channel.

Breakup by Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Anaesthesia

Anti-infectives

Parenteral Nutrition

Cardiovascular

Breakup by Container:

Vials

Ampoules

Premix

Prefilled Syringes

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

