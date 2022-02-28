Packaging Robots Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 6,227.5 Million Globally By 2027

Packaging Robots Market

IMARC Group expects the global packaging robots market to reach a value of US$ 6,227.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 13.20% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaging Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Packaging Robots market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global packaging robots market reached a value of US$ 2,763.7 Million in 2021.

Packaging robots are industrial robots designed to handle materials, move or pack goods, and seal and label products. These robots are integrated into manufacturing facilities to ensure that the products are packed with quality, accuracy, and consistency. Some commonly used packaging robots include articulated, cartesian, delta, and selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA) robots. Presently, these robots are extensively utilized across numerous industries, including food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, chemicals, electronics, and logistics.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Packaging Robots Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing need for high-degree automation across various industries. Packaging robots can automate the production line, reduce labor costs, improve efficiency, and minimize product damage while enhancing the safety of the work environment. In addition, the growing need to reduce operational costs to meet the increasing consumer demand for high-quality products represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, several key players in different sectors are making heavy investments to modernize the manufacturing facilities and enhance productivity, efficiency, and the final output. This, coupled with the emerging e-commerce industry, is escalating the demand for packaging robots to perform labor-intensive and critical tasks. Furthermore, rapid industrialization, favorable government policies, ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, and the easy availability of low-cost industrial robots are some of the other factors anticipated to propel the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$ 6,227.5 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 13.20% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• ABB Ltd.

• Fanuc Corporation

• FIPA GmbH

• KRONES AG

• KUKA AG

• MIP Robotics

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ProMach Inc.

• Remtec Automation LLC

• Schneider Electric SE

• Syntegon Holding GmbH

• Yaskawa America Inc. (Yaskawa Electric Corporation)

Packaging Robots Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, gripper type, application and end user.

Breakup by Gripper Type:

• Clamp

• Claw

• Vacuum

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Picking and Placing

• Packing

o Tray Packing

o Case Packing

o Filling

o Others

• Palletizing

o Case Palletizing

o Bag Palletizing

o De-Palletizing

Breakup by End User:

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Consumer Products

• Logistics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

