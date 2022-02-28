Steve Rodgers Releases The Alchemy of Business Featuring Top Business Leaders
“Helping business leaders become more productive, profitable, and purposeful.”UK & US, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling author, international keynote speaker, and in-demand purpose-driven business consultant – Steve Rodgers has announced the launch of “The Alchemy of Business,” a business podcast and video show that will tackle business-related issues and provide insightful solutions to promote purpose-driven business practices.
Rodgers says, “I am a leader helping others discover, maximize, and increase their highest good and purpose in life and business. I am here to help people realize they are spiritual beings having a human experience and to help guide them to wield an even greater business strategy with spiritual intelligence as a key influence in their ultimate level and depth of success.”
The Alchemy of Business show mixes practical, actionable business solutions with soulful insights for individuals seeking deeper meaning in their lives and greater success in their work. The show will address and highlight spiritual intelligence(SQ), profit, purpose, productivity, entrepreneurship, business leadership, spiritual business, and business growth.
World-renowned business coach Brian Tracy says, "I highly recommend Steve Rodgers' The Alchemy of Business show for anyone who has a passion for becoming better in business and life. Entrepreneurs, business leaders, coaches, consultants, and anyone seeking to evolve themselves will find much to inspire and inform them in this show."
The Alchemy of Business features purpose-driven leaders from all walks of life who tell their unique stories based on their failures and triumphs and everything in-between. The show will feature some of the top business minds globally, such as Brian Tracy, Marshall Goldsmith, Jimmy Mistry, Greg Reid, and many others.
The show has been well received so far, with listeners leaving comments such as “Love it! Thought-provoking discussions. Steve hosts many experts in their respective fields who have lots to share about their success. Good business insight grounded in real-life journeys and stories. Looking forward to future episodes with more interesting guests!” and “The best perspective. I’ve been lucky enough to watch/listen to Steve in person for many years, and I’m so glad he’s available to such a large audience with this podcast. His perspective on life and business has always inspired me, and I think so many people can learn from him and his experiences. Highly recommend!”
"The Alchemy of Business" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Youtube, E360 TV, and many other major podcast and radio platforms. Shows will be released continually every Thursday at 11 am PST. Interested individuals can also apply to be on the show here - https://steverodgers.net/the-alchemy-of-business-podcast-application/
About Steve Rodgers
Steve Rodgers is a member of the Della Leaders Club, the world's first global business platform, and a member of Marshall Goldsmith's 100 Coaches. He is also a Global Chancellor of Junior Achievement. His career has led him from branch manager to the CEO of a Warren Buffett company. Rodgers then set off on his own as a bestselling author, international keynote speaker, and in-demand purpose-driven business consultant.
His inspiration and leadership ignited phenomenal growth and success while serving as the CEO and President of Prudential California Realty. Steve guided Prudential California and the company’s 4,600 agents to new heights of achievement– which included leading the sales team as they generated more than $25 billion in sales at their peak. He then went on to start his own company– Real Living Lifestyles Real Estate franchise– in San Diego.
Rodgers would then go on to further advance his career into building his Alchemy Advisors coaching and consulting firm, where he continues to help entrepreneurs to transition, transform, and evolve to their highest good through integrating spiritual intelligence more deeply into their everyday life and business.
He is the author of the Amazon #1 Best-selling book "Lead to Gold" as well as "The IGI Principles." “The IGI Principles” marks a new mission to spread the message of "IGI"(Inviting God/Good In) rather than "ego" (Edging God/Good Out) in one's personal and professional life. Rodgers has shared his uplifting message with audiences worldwide as an accomplished speaker.
