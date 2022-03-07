LAND ROVER SUED BY A BUSINESS MAN DUE TO SAFETY HAZARD
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkish national Engin Yakut filed a petition regarding LAND ROVER COMPANY more specifically regarding LAND ROVER BRAND AND RANGE ROVER SUV MODEL vehicles produced between 2013-2022, initiating a sensitive "INSPECTOR INVESTIGATION" and "RECALL" of the vehicles.
On March 1st, 2013, he purchased a new Range Rover Vogue SUV with an engine power of 4.4 from Borusan, Land Rover’s distributor in Turkey. This was the brand-new model of Range Rover Vogue SUV’s for the year 2013.
After the car had reached a mere mileage of 278 miles, the vehicle stopped working. While driving with the speed of traffic at 44 miles per hour, the engine began to make strange stuttering noises and suddenly drained its oil. At the same time, sparks began to fly from the vehicle.
Emergency Service Personnel from Borusan Otomotive arrived to the scene and declared that “the malfunction was an engine failure not attributable to the driver.” After being towed to the distributor’s authorized dealer, it was determined that the vehicle was a total loss and all charges would be billed to the driver. The distributor claimed that the vehicle was not covered by their warranty, and that instead a lawsuit should be filed against Jaguar Land Rover Limited Company, based in the United Kingdom.
He also sent an international notice to Jaguar Land Rover three times with demands to have the car replaced with a new one, which did not gain a response. He subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Jaguar Land Rover Limited Company in Turkey in 2013. At that point, multiple experts in the field stated that there may be “mass production faults affecting the vehicles commonly.” Specifically, there are significant production flaws in the transmission boxes of the Range Rover Vogue SUV models. These errors could lead to countless accidents and injuries, and are being hidden from the public.
After nine years of meticulous research and investigation, he revealed that transmission boxes of all Range Rover SUV Vogue models, which were marketed all over the world including the United States, were afflicted with “Mass Manufacture Faults” and that the company was hiding them from the public. The afflicted models had an engine power of 2.0, 2.2, 2.7, 3.0, 3.6, 4.4, 5.0, and above, and were manufactured between the years 2013 and 2022. Furthermore, it is possible to discover how many transmission boxes and transmission control units were shipped from the United Kingdom to the United States and the rest of the world by inquiring about the transmission box codes. Through his research he discovered that there are 46 codes that only apply to Range Rover Vogue SUV models. This would reveal the amount of mass production defects.
The Land Rover Company has sent transmission and transmission control units from England to Europe and Turkey with the 46 individual gearbox codes, which belong only to Range Rover SUV Vogue Models, particularly the largest body, listed in the attached appendix. This can be used to discover how many gearboxes and gearbox control units were sent to Turkey from these 46 types of gearboxes belonging only to Range Rover SUV Vogue Models. Meaning, it does not belong to Range Rover Sport, Discovery, Defender, Velar, Evoque, nor the Freelander models.
Similarly, particular to the United States, the Land Rover Company has sent transmission and transmission control units from England to Europe, the United States, and other countries with the 46 different gearbox types, each with a code shown in the attached Annex. Again, these codes only belong to Range Rover SUV Vogue Models. This information can be used to discover how many gearboxes and gearbox control units were sent to the United States. For this reason, he asked Better Business Bureau the total quantity of transmission boxes for the 46 types, and which are used in the largest body of Range Rover SUVs, and the transmission control units that have been shipped to the United States, Europe, and other countries.
To resolve the problem, the Range Rover Vogue SUV model should be thoroughly investigated using the 46 codes listed on the transmission boxes, and subsequently collected in the United States if defective mass-produced vehicles are discovered. In that case, the largest body Range Rover SUV Model should be recalled, and importation should be stopped. To help uncover this, notices should be filed to the US Departments of Industry, Customs, and Trade so that they may initiate a thorough investigation.
He demands to know how many of the largest body Range Rover SUVs with an engine power of 2., 2.2, 2.7, 3.0, 3.6, 4.4, 5.0, and above were manufactured, sold, and shipped to the United States, Europe, Turkey, and all other countries in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Within this timeline and those engine powers, also demand to know the total number of breakdowns and failures attributable to transmission box errors in the United States, Europe, Turkey, and all other countries.
Research must be done to expose all Range Rover SUV Models 2.0, 2.2, 2.7, 3.0, were sent to the United States, Turkey, and other countries between 2013 and 2022. It must be uncovered how many vehicles with engine power over 3.6, 4.4, and 5.0 were sent in total.
CASE NO:2016/1029; Session no:7
CONTACT:Gürol Law Firm
Dr.Candaş Gürol
+90 (533) 271 41 49
MELIKE AYAN
mel strategies
+1 212-980-8090
