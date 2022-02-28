Car DVR Market Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) Forecast, 2021–2030

The outbreak of pandemic has emphasized the need for a cautious approach from the automotive companies.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car DVR is a portable digital video recorder with a 120° wide-angle lens connected to the windshield or dashboard that captures high-definition (HD) videos & stores them. Car DVR is commonly known as a dashcam. The increase in incidences of accidents and car thefts globally is expected to promote DVR products to provide a close watch during parking mode or when the driver is away from the vehicle. These cameras are the primary drivers in the police patrol cars. Dashcams are becoming increasingly prevalent in Asia, Europe, Australia, & the U.S. for their usage in passenger and business automobiles as they capture video evidence of unplanned events. Furthermore, built-in DVR cameras with GPS, G-sensors, and Wi-Fi connectivity add value to the vehicle security. Further, owing to developments in wireless technology, the market for new car DVR installation and advancement in vehicle DVR or dashcams would steadily rise throughout the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15164

Major Market Players:

First Scene, DAZA, Blackview, Philips, Kehan, Cansonic, Garmin, Cobra Electronics, JADO, and PAPAGO.

The outbreak of pandemic has emphasized the need for a cautious approach from the automotive companies. The disruptions in the rise in economic insecurity, and halt in the production line & supply chain led to uncertainty across many critical areas. Most manufacturers of electronic components market depend on the parts sourced from China which is problematic, especially for lower-level companies. However, the market for drive recorders is expanding, particularly in the developing economies, which has become a key area for market players. Manufacturers are likely to divert their capital in technological advancement initiatives such as expanding dashcam storage capacities, improving video quality, and driving the market even in unfavorable situations.

Law enforcement agencies primarily use car DVRs across the globe. Features such as motion sensors, and smartphones & Wi-Fi access to the DVR make vehicle cameras vulnerable to security concerns like hacking and illegally recording car interior footage & confidential chats. As a result, numerous countries have strictly prohibited car DVRs in vehicles regarding safety & owner’s privacy. For instance, the government strongly discouraged the use of DVR in Switzerland and is not permitted by the law in Austria, where the user carries a heavy fine. Hence, privacy protection protocols in various countries hinder the market's growth.

Top Impacting Factors

• Rise in the insurance scams, increase in theft & road accidents of vehicle, decrease in dashcam prices & wireless technologies, and surge in awareness of in-vehicle safety drive the growth of the car DVR market .

• Rise in data privacy concerns, and increase in security threats & hacking hamper the growth of the car DVR market.

• Technological advancements in DVRs, and smartphone & Wi-Fi connectivity capabilities provide growth opportunities for the car DVR market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the car DVR market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the car DVR market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the car DVR market.

• The report provides a detailed car DVR market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15164

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.