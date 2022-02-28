Happy 95th Birthday Mr. Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte Family By Kevin Mazur/Getty. Left Bottom Row: Harry Belafonte, Amadeus Belafonte - Mr. Belafonte’s youngest grandchild. Top Row: Sarafina Belafonte - Mr. Belafonte's youngest granddaughter, daughter-in-law and son, Malena and David Belafonte

At 95, Harry Belafonte has served the people for more than 7 decades. As an expression of his achievements and legacy, The Belafonte Family Foundation was born.

We wish our grandfather a Happy 95th Birthday! We are so proud of everything he has done, and so honored to be able to work alongside him to continue his work. Happy Birthday Grandpa, we love you!” — Sarafina and Amadeus Belafonte