Happy 95th Birthday Mr. Harry Belafonte
At 95, Harry Belafonte has served the people for more than 7 decades. As an expression of his achievements and legacy, The Belafonte Family Foundation was born.
We wish our grandfather a Happy 95th Birthday! We are so proud of everything he has done, and so honored to be able to work alongside him to continue his work. Happy Birthday Grandpa, we love you!"
— Sarafina and Amadeus Belafonte
At 95, Harry Belafonte has served the people for more than seven decades, most recently evidenced when he received the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the highest award bestowed by the French government. As a vital institutional expression of his achievements and his long and important legacy The Belafonte Family Foundation (BFF) was born, of which he serves as Chairman Emeritus.
“We here at BFF are not clear whose mis-guided benevolence allocated February, the shortest month of the year, to acknowledge “Black History”, but we could think of no better way to honor my father and our Chairman Emeritus than to highlight the curious fact that he was born on the first day of March :) With that we celebrate his birthday by acknowledging Black History, it’s undeniable turbulence, and its incontestable contributions to the world by changing lives as best we can all year long,” says Executive Director and Co-Founder David Belafonte.
What would be more in keeping with Harry Belafonte’s legacy than using this milestone birthday in furtherance of The Belafonte Family Foundation’s mission to create access for youth in need? In addition to the programs and curriculum the foundation has created, BFF has established strategic alliances with organizations experienced in delivering effective and meaningful services that are aligned with its mission.
“In honor of Harry’s 95th birthday, The Belafonte Family Foundation will create and launch programs and collaborations throughout the year starting with the exploration of a partnership with Carlos Santana’s Milagro Foundation benefitting under-served communities, as well as a program launch of BFF’s Bright Road Martial Arts curriculum tailored for The Door,” says Co-Founder Malena Belafonte. The Door’s mission is to empower young people to reach their potential by providing comprehensive youth development services in a diverse and caring environment.
“While BFFs multi-generational, multi-pillar approach focuses on the underserved collective, the unfortunate reality is that the lion’s share of that demographic are people of color, more specifically black people. Part of BFF’s mission is to fill significant gaps in my father’s legacy moving forward. While changing policy and using artist’s voices to highlight inequity is certainly of great import, and something we support, we needed to address additional hugely important elements that are missing in the daily lives of people who simply don’t have the access or resources so many take for granted, while those policies are hopefully changed and those inequities are highlighted,” says David Belafonte.
As part of the tri-generational approach, Mr. Belafonte’s youngest grandchildren are an integral part of the foundation. “We wish our grandfather a Happy 95th birthday! We are so proud of everything he has done, and so honored to be able to work alongside him to continue his work, as well as expand and explore our own ways to serve. Happy Birthday Grandpa, we love you!” Say Sarafina and Amadeus Belafonte.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Harry Belafonte received the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the highest award bestowed by the French government, from Ambassador of France to the United States Phillipe Etienne.
In Photo:
Left Bottom Row: Harry Belafonte, Amadeus Belafonte - Mr. Belafonte’s youngest grandchild.
Lefts Top Row: Sarafina Belafonte - Mr. Belafonte's youngest granddaughter, daughter-in-law and son, BFF Co-Founders Malena and David Belafonte.
