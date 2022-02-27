Celebrity Journalist Traycee Gales honors The Greats for Black History Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Black History Month, Minister, entertainment journalist and creator of Gospel Access TV -Traycee Gales has unveiled volume 2 of her ‘Celebrate The Greats’ Collection. This year she teamed up with celebrated photographer Norman E. Jones to recreate the iconic images of 3 legendary African American males-human rights activist Malcolm X, Academy Award winning actor Denzel Washington and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
“These 3 men exemplify leadership and their outstanding accomplishments have truly left a mark on society that can never be erased”
THE INSPIRATION BEHIND MALCOLM X
“Malcolm X was a man of keen eye and cool nerve. His fight to pursue racial justice and his fearless vocal advocacy for black empowerment and human rights left us with an example which taught us to courageously act outwardly on the convictions that we stand for inwardly”
THE INSPIRATION BEHIND DENZEL WASHINGTON
“Denzel Washington has shown the world that if you continue to hone your craft diligently and work contentedly and cheerfully, magnificent doors of opportunity will open for you. Denzel’s level of consistent excellence in the roles that he selects and the characters he brings to life is why I admire him and decided to recreate his highly recognizable Training Day shot, the role in which he won an Academy Award.”
THE INSPIRATION BEHIND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
“The greatness that minister and activist Martin Luther King Jr displayed, showed the entire world that you must stand by your convictions -no matter the personal sacrifice and cost.
Dr King was not only the most visible spokesman and leader in the civil rights movement, but his contributions to society and leadership example blazed trails that individuals are still following to this day.”
As a leader in the community, Min. Gales hopes these images will inspire others to strive to discover their own personal greatness and wield their own power from within. Her book “Access Your Greatness: Get Up, Get Started & Get Going” also provides a roadmap to help people at all stages of their life understand their purpose and find wisdom
Website: https://www.gospelaccesstv.com/
Traycee Gales
Website: https://www.gospelaccesstv.com/
Traycee Gales
Gospel Access Today
