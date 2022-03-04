North Carolina's NashellGlo Helps Pregnant Moms with Nouveau Birthing Kit and Postpartum Depression Coaching

Genevieve Hyman, Owner of NashellGlo A Bundle of Everything at NashellGlo NashellGlo Doula Cares

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no more precious time in a woman’s life than the expected arrival of her little bundle, whether pink or blue. It doesn’t matter, just to see that little face for the first time is momentous. In 2020, at the height of the COVID lockdowns, Genevieve Hyman was looking forward to the birth of her child, but unfortunately, because of the restrictions of the pandemic, her perfect birthing plan went up in smoke. The ever-agile inventor pivoted to create a one-of-a-kind birthing kit, complete with everything a new mom and baby will need for a private home birth. “I knew if I had to do it then, so did other moms. So, to keep mommies in their house safe, I started packaging the kits so that everything they need was at their doorstep,” says Hyman.

Ms. Hyman’s talents are far reaching and embrace the various needs of the new family during and after the birth of their child. Recently, she added on to her services to include postpartum doula (up to 12weeks after delivery) and birth doula. These services are essential when it comes to women transitioning to first time motherhood as well as families adapting to a newborn in household. They can often be covered by insurances, like TriCare. The need for postpartum doulas has increased over the years. They have become an integral part of the dynamics that cement the family unit together. Not only do they help with tangible needs like cooking and tidying up they also act as an advocate for the parents, providing up-to-date information and resources. Doulas can provide referrals to competent, reputable providers when necessary.

The Fayetteville native is reviving the home birth movement with her kits, and they are right in step with the current wave of pregnant women opting for the safety and security of their home. According to a recent Daily News report, “More women have been opting for home birth as hospitals postponed or moved most of their healthcare online due to the pandemic, barring partners, canceling antenatal classes, and often leaving women to deliver and recover alone. And many women chose home delivery because they were worried about being exposed to the virus at hospitals.” Seeing this troubling turn of events, Hyman stepped in the gap to help struggling moms.

This kit contains everything that the expectant mom needs for the delivery of her new little one, such as mesh panty-stretch brief, latex gloves, lubricant jelly, diapers, infant hat, and a commemorative birth certificate to celebrate the newborn and many more items.

These kits are sure to please. Devona expressed her satisfaction in her recent review, “Perfect!! Everything arrived as described. The owner also got my order out in a timely manner due to me needing it ASAP. Thank you so much for working with me!”

