Submit Release
News Search

There were 114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,238 in the last 365 days.

De Lima thanks business groups for their solidarity and concern for her plight

PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release February 27, 2022

De Lima thanks business groups for their solidarity and concern for her plight

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima thanked six local business organizations for expressing concern for her plight by urging the Philippine government to swiftly resolve the two remaining trumped-up drug cases filed against her by the current government.

De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, received the support of the Filipina CEO Circle, Integrity Initiative Inc., Judicial Reform Initiative, Makati Business Club, Philippine Women's Economic Network, and Women's Business Council Philippines.

"I express my most profound gratitude to the six business groups for their statement of support and solidarity as I welcomed my 5th year in unjust detention last Feb. 24," she said.

"Their solidarity means a lot to me, a further proof that there are many groups out there monitoring the status of my cases and my unjust detention; and that people care, not just for me but for the way justice system works in our country.

"Sa loob ng anim na taon, malinaw ang ginawang inhustisya hindi lang sa akin ng rehimeng Duterte, kundi sa buong bansa—sa paglapastangan sa karapatan ng ating mamamayan, sa ating mga institusyon, at sa ating ekonomiya. Kaya tiwala ako na marami pang magsasalita at maninindigan para isulong ang tama at makatarungan," she added.

The abovementioned groups urged the Duterte administration to "reconsider" the remaining charges pending against De Lima in a joint statement released last Feb. 23.

They lamented how the remaining charges against De Lima have not progressed after five years, which should have been "adequate time for the government, with all the powers of the state behind it, to prosecute its case against a citizen whose contact with lawyers, family, supporters and the outside world they have severely curtailed."

By reconsidering the remaining two charges, the groups said that "the government may be doing justice, however belatedly."

"It would also be a step toward improving the country's reputation for upholding the rule of law, which is a foundation for a safe society and a growing, inclusive economy," they added.

You just read:

De Lima thanks business groups for their solidarity and concern for her plight

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.