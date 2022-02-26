Optimunity Is Celebrating Its 2nd Anniversary With A 20% Discount On Its products
On its 2nd anniversary, Optimunity announced a 20% discount on a wide range of high-quality and Liposomal Vitamin C enriched immunity supplements.UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimunity started its journey in 2020. With the global pandemic taking a toll on people's lives all over the world, the CEO of Optimunity came up with the idea of immunity supplements. The immunity supplements will help boost the immune system and will be a strong help in warding off the virus.
The mission of Optimunity is to provide the customers with adequate nutrition so that they can lead healthy and happy lives.
Optimunity announced the second anniversary offers for their customers. The company will be offering 20% off on its wide range of immunity supplements. One can get this discount with a coupon code.
The products are made from Liposomal Vitamin C. Individuals consume Vitamin C through foods in their diet. However, it does not mean that the body will completely absorb the Vitamin C. Liposomal Vitamin C is encased within liposomes. It makes this Vitamin C fat-soluble and therefore can be absorbed more by the cells.
CEO of Optimunity said, "Unlike our competitors, we do not provide cheap products for the customers. We value our customers very much, and hence our focus is to provide premium-quality products for our customers. Our products are made from Liposomal Vitamin C and not the traditional Vitamin C. The main difference between traditional Vitamin C and Liposomal Vitamin C is that the Liposomal Vitamin C gets easier and more absorbed by the cells in the human body. Hence we have used that for our immunity-boosting products".
The products of Optimunity are available readily on Amazon.
For more information on Optimunity, please visit https://www.optimunity.com, and to get the 20% discount use the coupon code “ZN5MQXPS” while checking out.
About Optimunity:
