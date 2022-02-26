President meets Singapore’s former PM Goh Chok Tong, senior minister Teo Chee Hean

VIETNAM, February 26 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (R) meets former Prime Minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong. VNA Photo

SINGAPORE– President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc on February 26 met with former Prime Minister of Singapore Goh Chok Tong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean as part of his State visit to Singapore.

President Phúc said that Việt Nam highly valued the precious support that former PM Goh Chok Tong had given to Việt Nam’s socio-economic development since the early 1990s when Việt Nam started its international integration and joined the ASEAN, laying firm foundation for the growth of partnership between the two countries.

For his part, Goh Chok Tong expressed his confidence in Việt Nam’s bright future, stressing that with political stability and a highly open economy, Việt Nam will fulfil its goals for 2030 on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, becoming a motivation of the regional economy.

During the meeting with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, President Phúc spoke highly of the important contributions that the Minister had made to the bilateral friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Singapore.

Teo said he was pleased at the positive development of the defence and security partnership between the two countries, and affirmed that Singapore would continue to work closely with Việt Nam in important areas such as justice assistance and cybersecurity, while sharing with Việt Nam its experience in transformation, population data management and response to cyber crimes.

Phúc proposed that the two officials continue to support Việt Nam and help with the promotion of the Việt Nam-Singapore strategic partnership across all fields, especially in 2023 when the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and 10 years of their strategic partnership. VNA/VNS