President Phúc meets overseas Vietnamese in Singapore

SINGAPORE– President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a meeting with staff members of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives from the Vietnamese community in Singapore on February 26, as part of his State visit to the island state.

The President laid stress on the overseas Vietnamese affairs, saying it was very important to the great national solidarity bloc and the nation’s strength.

According to the State leader, his visit to Singapore has a special meaning, helping lift the Vietnam-Singapore strategic partnership to a new height, especially when the two countries are looking forward to marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023.

He said that during the visit, leaders of the two countries agreed to early resume commercial flights, which would facilitate travel and cooperation in all fields.

On behalf of the Vietnamese community in Singapore, Dr. Vũ Minh Khương from the National University of Singapore highlighted the great significance of President Phúc’s visit for the relations between the two countries.

He expressed his joy at, and appreciation of the outstanding and comprehensive achievements made by the Government under the direction of the President when he was Prime Minister in the 2016-2021 period.

On the same day, President Phúc and the Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh at the Asian Civilisations Museum. They also visited the Tengeh floating solar farm, which has been recently launched as part of efforts of Singapore to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Later the same day, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, his spouse and the Vietnamese high-ranking delegation left Singapore, concluding the State visit to the country. VNA/VNS