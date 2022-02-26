Selfie Booth Co. is Now Serving in These 6 New Locations Across the USA
Selfie Booth Co. has been receiving huge demands from cities across the USA for photo booth rental and they have launched their services in 6 new locations.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selfie Booth Co. has become more accessible for customers in the United States, with its footprint now spread across six new locations across the country. This photo booth icon aims to reach a wider base of customers with this expansion.
Selfie Booth Co. has already garnered extensive prevalence among photo enthusiasts by providing highly unique photo booth solutions that can rarely be found elsewhere. Whether you need a photo booth to create eye-catching pictures for your marketing campaign or simply for the sake of capturing some personal moments, Selfie Booth Co. has an ideal solution for every application.
While the brand had been offering its photo booth solutions to many customers across the United States, customers still had grievances regarding the accessibility of Selfie Booth Co. However, the firm successfully addressed this grievance by expanding operations in six new locations across the country. These locations include:
1. Cypress
2. Irvine
3. Long Beach
4. Anaheim
5. Oakland
6. San Antonio
This expansion has managed to bring smiles to the faces of many customers residing in these locations as well as adjoining areas. What’s even better is that these customers now have easy access to handy photo booth solutions that enable them to capture all the happy moments in their lives and print them as a keepsake.
Furthermore, businesses from these locations can also obtain photo booth solutions from Selfie Booth Co. and use the same to enhance their marketing tactics to drive better results. They have all sorts of packages for their customers, including the Kardashian and beauty booth, green screen, print booth, etc.
Therefore, anyone living in any of these cities must make the most of photo booth solutions from Selfie Booth Co. to make their events more fun and memorable. Book them or rent them for every occasion, be it a corporate gathering, wedding, or even parties, and capture happy smiles.
