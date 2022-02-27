Dangbei Wins JD Yearly Most Reliable Emerging Brand Award
Dangbei, a smart projector brand, wins JD Yearly Most Reliable Emerging Brand Award. Recognized the most popular new brand that is trusted by consumersDALLAS, TEXAS, THE UNITED STATES, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei, a smart projector brand, wins JD Yearly Most Reliable Emerging Brand Award. This award recognizes the most popular new brand that is trusted by consumers in 2021.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc. is also known as Jingdong is a Chinese e-commerce company headquartered in Beijing. It is one of the two massive B2C online retailers in China by transaction volume and revenue, a member of the Fortune Global 500 and a major competitor to Alibaba-run Tmall.
According to the JD Rubik’s Cube Mid-Year Report of Consumer Trends for New Products 2021 (JD Rubik’s Cube is a platform specialized for new products launch), emerging brands have become a major driving force of economic growth, and the new product launch is the booster for consumption upgrading. The report shows that keywords like atmosphere and smart manufacturing are preferred by young consumers while searching for products online, which indicates the fact that young generation opts for atmosphere building to enhance the quality of their lives. Meanwhile, new technology products become increasingly popular among consumers, especially the products featured with black technology.
About Dangbei
Dangbei, a Chinese leading intelligent hardware brand, is a formidable competitor of XGIMI in the Chinese market. It has a complete product line for intelligent hardwares that are favored by consumers.
Dangbei X3 laser projector is one of its representative smart home projectors, featured with a laser light source a 300-inch giant screen. Dangbei X3 was an immediate success that outsold many projectors of previously established brands. According to JD.com‘s statistics, during all its sales promotions, Dangbei X3 remains one of the top projector sellers in a row and ranked as the NO.1 seller of projector SKU across the industry.
In addition to smart projector, Dangbei smart TV box Z1 Pro is a game-changing product that integrates AI sensing, AI apps, and AI system. Featured with various black technology such as screen mirroring, remote locating, and distance house managing, Dangbei TV box Z1 Pro made innovations in fixing paint points in customer experience.
Now Dangbei has built an ecosystem consisting of self-developed software, self-developed hardware and Dangbei OS, committing to the development and research of new technology products. With the development of the new consumption patterns, all major brands including Dangbei are faced with new challenges and opportunities.

