Jamie Valenti-Jordan and Catapult help food and beverage startups execute on the commercialization of their products.
Jamie and Catapult leading to help food and beverage startups plan & execute the commercialization of their products.
Jamie Valenti-Jordan, Founder & CEO of Catapult Commercialization Services, joins other trailblazers interviewed on The DotCom Magazine Show
Jamie Valenti-Jordan is a food and beverage veteran with a world wide leading approach to helping startups execute on the commercialization of their products. A great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Jamie Valenti-Jordan, Founder & CEO of Catapult Commercialization Services for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Jamie Valenti-Jordan joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
ABOUT Catapult Commercialization Services
Catapult is a nationwide services firm centered on planning & executing projects to commercialize products for food and beverage startups. Commercialization to us means product/process/package development, marketing, branding, manufacturing (coman & capital), quality, procurement, distribution, and business development.
Catapult does what is necessary to help you launch your product. Whether you need technical insights, temporary team members for a complex project, or project management and execution heavy lifting, we are the people to turn to.
Jamie Valenti-Jordan joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jamie Valenti-Jordan discusses the newest offerings of Catapult Commercialization Services, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jamie Valenti-Jordan joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jamie Valenti-Jordan was amazing. The success of Catapult Commercialization Services is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jamie Valenti-Jordan on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Catapult Commercialization Services. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Jamie Valenti-Jordan who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Jamie Valenti-Jordan”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Jamie Valenti-Jordan, Founder & CEO, Catapult Commercialization Services, DotCom Magazine Interview