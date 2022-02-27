Submit Release
Rob Pupelis and Spectros Medical Devices Leading The Way With Non Invasive Medical Devices

The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition

It was an honor to have Rob Pupelis of Spectros Medical Devices on the show. It was fascinating to discuss how their life changing consumer and medical devices are positively changing lives”
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Rob Pupelis, Chief Executive Officer, Spectros Medical Devices for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Rob Pupelis joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.

ABOUT SPECTROS MEDICAL DEVICES


Spectros Medical Devices Inc. makes advanced molecular sensing devices and software which shed light on tissue health and diseases related to vascular performance.

We are a private company focused on developing life changing consumer and medical devices based on in-vivo molecular optical technologies, including clinical devices for detection of ischemia, systemic perfusion, and vascular performance.

Our advanced T-Stat Tissue Oximeter utilizes innovative optical technology, with groundbreaking use of white LEDs that speed diagnosis, enable real-time therapies, reduce complications, and lower costs.

Our focus remains on improving patient outcomes, a dedication to manufacturing devices that are built on the most advanced and proven technology, while providing the highest level of service.

Our Mission

It is our mission to provide trusted medical devices that improve the lives of all people who require medical treatment. Our continued dedication to researching and understanding the world of medicine and the diseases that we face today is what drives our commitment to our patients.

Rob Pupelis joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Rob Pupelis discusses the newest offerings of Spectros Medical Devices, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Rob Pupelis joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Rob Pupelis was amazing. The success of Spectros Medical Devices is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Rob Pupelis on the video series.

Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Spectros Medical Devices. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Rob Pupelis who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Rob Pupelis”.

ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE

DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Rob Pupelis and Spectros Medical Devices Leading The Way With Non Invasive Medical Devices

