Dangbei X3 Laser Projector Gets TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
Dangbei X3 laser projector has got TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification (Hardware Solution) recently, meaning the projector performs well in eye care.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dangbei X3 laser projector has got TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification (Hardware Solution) recently, meaning that the projector performs well in terms of eye care. Dangbei X3 is a flagship laser projector from the Chinese leading projector brand Dangbei, a formidable competitor of XGIMI in the Chinese market.
Short-wave blue light, a harmful light range of blue light, has a wavelength between 400nm and 480nm, which can increase the toxins in the macular area of the eye and affect eye health. Therefore, it is necessary to pick some display devices with low blue light certification.
TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification is widely recognized in the world display market. Part of the products from famous brands, such as LG, Dell, BenQ, and Huawei, also get the certificate. Display products that emit visible light must be tested according to the internationally recognized measurement procedures, and the tested result will be compared with the theoretical value and actual value successively, then the eligible product can get the certificate.
Dangbei X3 laser projector has got the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification (Hardware Solution), which can ensure both exquisite image and eye comfort. The laser projector projects gentle low blue light, greatly reducing blue light reflection and hence protecting users’ eyes.
In addition, Dangbei X3 laser projector also gets Low Visual Fatigue Certification from China Electronics Standardization Institute (CESI), an authoritative electronics standardization institution in China.
The laser projector also features human eye direct sight protection and brightness auto-adjustment technology. When a kid accidentally walks to the projector lens, Dangbei X3 will turn the projector light off automatically and avoid eye damage. It will also lower and increase the brightness automatically according to the surrounding ambient light changes.
