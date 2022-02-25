Submit Release
Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Supports Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

February 25, 2022 Attorney General's Office

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a highly qualified and experienced nominee and will be an excellent addition to the Supreme Court. Not only will she make history as the first Black woman to serve, she would be the first former public defender. She would bring a much needed critical perspective to the court and should be confirmed with all deliberate speed.

As having formerly been assigned to represent indigent clients in my private practice, I know the in-depth understanding gained by serving the legal needs of people who too often experience real challenges in accessing the judicial system. Ultimately, this selection makes clear that defending the rights of people who cannot afford a lawyer is just as valuable as representing the wealthiest Americans.

The Supreme Court will undoubtedly benefit from Judge Jackson's impressive resume and unyielding commitment to upholding the Constitution.

