Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,860 in the last 365 days.

SB506 in Sen: Report correctly enrolled - 2022-02-25

WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to amend 23.33 (11) (am) 1.; and to create 349.11 (11) of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing posting of speed limits applicable to all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles.

Status: S - Enrolled

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
8/11/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senators Petrowski, Bewley, Cowles, Marklein, Ringhand and Wanggaard; cosponsored by Representatives Mursau, Armstrong, Cabrera, Knodl, Oldenburg, Rozar and Tusler 463
8/11/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government 463
9/7/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  
9/8/2021 Sen. Representative Bowen added as a cosponsor 493
9/22/2021 Sen. Executive action taken  
9/22/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Committee on Transportation and Local Government, Ayes 5, Noes 0 503
9/22/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling  
10/19/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 10-20-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 550
10/20/2021 Sen. Read a second time 558
10/20/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 558
10/20/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 558
10/20/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed 558
10/20/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 559
10/20/2021 Asm. Received from Senate 513
12/6/2021 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Local Government 601
1/18/2022 Asm. Representative Skowronski added as a cosponsor 651
1/18/2022 Asm. Executive action taken  
2/17/2022 Asm. Report concurrence recommended by Committee on Local Government, Ayes 9, Noes 0 769
2/17/2022 Asm. Referred to committee on Rules 769
2/22/2022 Asm. Made a special order of business at 8:18 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29 817
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a second time  
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading  
2/23/2022 Asm. Rules suspended  
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in  
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged  
2/23/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly concurred in  
2/25/2022 Sen. Report correctly enrolled  

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb506

You just read:

SB506 in Sen: Report correctly enrolled - 2022-02-25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.