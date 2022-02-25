SB506 in Sen: Report correctly enrolled - 2022-02-25

Date / House Action Journal

8/11/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senators Petrowski, Bewley, Cowles, Marklein, Ringhand and Wanggaard; cosponsored by Representatives Mursau, Armstrong, Cabrera, Knodl, Oldenburg, Rozar and Tusler 463

8/11/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government 463

9/7/2021 Sen. Public hearing held

9/8/2021 Sen. Representative Bowen added as a cosponsor 493

9/22/2021 Sen. Executive action taken

9/22/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Committee on Transportation and Local Government, Ayes 5, Noes 0 503

9/22/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling

10/19/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 10-20-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 550

10/20/2021 Sen. Read a second time 558

10/20/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 558

10/20/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 558

10/20/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed 558

10/20/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 559

10/20/2021 Asm. Received from Senate 513

12/6/2021 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Local Government 601

1/18/2022 Asm. Representative Skowronski added as a cosponsor 651

1/18/2022 Asm. Executive action taken

2/17/2022 Asm. Report concurrence recommended by Committee on Local Government, Ayes 9, Noes 0 769

2/22/2022 Asm. Made a special order of business at 8:18 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29 817

2/23/2022 Asm. Read a second time

2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading

2/23/2022 Asm. Rules suspended

2/23/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in

2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged

2/23/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly concurred in