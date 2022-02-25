SB506 in Sen: Report correctly enrolled - 2022-02-25
WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to amend 23.33 (11) (am) 1.; and to create 349.11 (11) of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing posting of speed limits applicable to all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles.
Status: S - Enrolled
Important Actions (newest first)
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|8/11/2021 Sen.
|Introduced by Senators Petrowski, Bewley, Cowles, Marklein, Ringhand and Wanggaard; cosponsored by Representatives Mursau, Armstrong, Cabrera, Knodl, Oldenburg, Rozar and Tusler
|463
|8/11/2021 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government
|463
|9/7/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing held
|9/8/2021 Sen.
|Representative Bowen added as a cosponsor
|493
|9/22/2021 Sen.
|Executive action taken
|9/22/2021 Sen.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Transportation and Local Government, Ayes 5, Noes 0
|503
|9/22/2021 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
|10/19/2021 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 10-20-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|550
|10/20/2021 Sen.
|Read a second time
|558
|10/20/2021 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|558
|10/20/2021 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|558
|10/20/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed
|558
|10/20/2021 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|559
|10/20/2021 Asm.
|Received from Senate
|513
|12/6/2021 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Local Government
|601
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Representative Skowronski added as a cosponsor
|651
|1/18/2022 Asm.
|Executive action taken
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Report concurrence recommended by Committee on Local Government, Ayes 9, Noes 0
|769
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Referred to committee on Rules
|769
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 8:18 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|817
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and concurred in
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly concurred in
|2/25/2022 Sen.
|Report correctly enrolled
