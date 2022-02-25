SB640 in Sen: Report correctly enrolled - 2022-02-25
WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to amend 342.06 (1) (j) of the statutes; Relating to: disclosure of mileage when titling a motor vehicle. (FE)
Status: S - Enrolled
Important Actions (newest first)
History
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|10/20/2021 Sen.
|Introduced by Senators Petrowski, Carpenter, Cowles, Marklein and Wirch; cosponsored by Representatives Spiros, Dittrich, Mursau and Tittl
|553
|10/20/2021 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Transportation and Local Government
|553
|11/4/2021 Sen.
|Fiscal estimate received
|11/3/2021 Sen.
|Public hearing held
|12/1/2021 Sen.
|Executive action taken
|12/6/2021 Sen.
|Report passage recommended by Committee on Transportation and Local Government, Ayes 5, Noes 0
|636
|12/6/2021 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
|1/21/2022 Sen.
|Placed on calendar 1-25-2022 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1)
|697
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Read a second time
|712
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Ordered to a third reading
|712
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Rules suspended
|712
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed
|712
|1/25/2022 Sen.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|716
|1/25/2022 Asm.
|Received from Senate
|683
|2/17/2022 Asm.
|Read first time and referred to committee on Rules
|772
|2/22/2022 Asm.
|Made a special order of business at 8:39 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29
|818
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a second time
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered to a third reading
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Rules suspended
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Read a third time and concurred in
|2/23/2022 Asm.
|Ordered immediately messaged
|2/23/2022 Sen.
|Received from Assembly concurred in
|2/25/2022 Sen.
|Report correctly enrolled
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb640