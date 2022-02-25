SB498 in Sen: Representative Milroy added as a cosponsor - 2022-02-25

WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (b) 4. (intro.), 71.05 (6) (b) 54. (intro.) and 71.83 (1) (a) 6.; and to create 71.05 (1) (ad) of the statutes; Relating to: tax exemption for certain retirement benefits received from the Wisconsin Retirement System. (FE)