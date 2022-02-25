WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to repeal 62.09 (5) (e); to renumber 17.03 (10); to renumber and amend 61.23 (1); to amend 62.03 (1) and 62.51 (2); and to create 17.03 (10) (b), 59.20 (2) (e), 60.30 (4) (c), 61.23 (1) (b) and 62.09 (5) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: terms of office for certain appointed local officers. (FE)
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1066
You just read:
AB1066 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2022-02-25
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.