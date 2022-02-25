Submit Release
AB1066 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2022-02-25

WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to repeal 62.09 (5) (e); to renumber 17.03 (10); to renumber and amend 61.23 (1); to amend 62.03 (1) and 62.51 (2); and to create 17.03 (10) (b), 59.20 (2) (e), 60.30 (4) (c), 61.23 (1) (b) and 62.09 (5) (cm) of the statutes; Relating to: terms of office for certain appointed local officers. (FE)

Status: A - Local Government

