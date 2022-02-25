AB112 in Asm: Representative Milroy added as a coauthor - 2022-02-25

WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to renumber 175.47 (1) (a); to amend 175.47 (title) and (1) (c); and to create 15.55, 20.508, 20.923 (4) (e) 1c., 20.923 (6) (be), 175.469, 175.47 (1) (ac), (ag), (d) and (e), 175.47 (3m), 175.47 (5) (am) and 230.08 (2) (eg) of the statutes; Relating to: the creation of an independent use of force review advisory board. (FE)