AB465 in Asm: Representative Milroy added as a coauthor - 2022-02-25

WISCONSIN, February 25 - An Act to repeal 165.87 (1) (a), 165.87 (1) (e), 165.87 (1m) and 165.87 (4); to amend 165.87 (title), 165.87 (1) (intro.), 165.87 (1) (b), 165.87 (1) (c), 165.87 (1) (d), 165.87 (2) (a), 165.87 (2) (b) (intro.), 165.87 (2) (d), 165.87 (2) (e), 165.87 (3) (a) 2. (intro.), 165.87 (3) (b), 165.87 (3) (c) 1., 165.87 (3) (c) 2., 165.87 (3) (d) and 165.87 (3) (e); and to create 111.70 (4) (mc) 7., 111.91 (2) (t), 165.85 (4) (em), 165.87 (1) (dm), 165.87 (1m) and 165.87 (4) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring the use of body cameras by law enforcement and providing a penalty. (FE)