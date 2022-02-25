Submit Release
Public participation process begins for renewal of air quality approval for Arbec Forest Products

CANADA, February 25 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is starting the 180-day public participation process for the renewal of the Class 1 Air Quality Approval to Operate for the Arbec Forest Products mill in Miramichi.

The mill produces oriented strand board for use in the construction industry. Hardwood and softwood logs are debarked, flaked and dried. The dried flakes are combined with wax and resin, then layered and pressed into boards.

The company's current approval expires on Aug. 31. The public participation process is available online.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

 

