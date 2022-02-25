Submit Release
Inslee appoints Angelica Williams to the Pierce County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee today appointed Angelica Williams to the Pierce County Superior Court. She will replace Judge Kitty-Ann van Doorninck who is retiring on April 1.

Since May 2019, Williams has worked as an assistant United States attorney in the Western District of Washington where she currently serves in the office’s terrorism/violent crime unit. Before that, Williams was a Pierce County deputy prosecuting attorney, where from 2008 through May 2019 she worked in the special assault unit prosecuting sex and domestic violence offenses. In March 2016, she was elevated to become that unit’s team chief.

Williams earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of California. She earned her law degree at the University of Washington.

In the community, Williams is active as a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. In 2018, Williams was nominated to participate in the Washington Children’s Justice Task Force.

“Angelica is an incredibly talented practitioner. Those who have worked with her or observed her rave about her lawyering skills and work ethic,” said Inslee. “I am confident that the Pierce County community will be thrilled to have her on the bench.”  

Inslee appoints Angelica Williams to the Pierce County Superior Court

