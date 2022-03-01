365BOOKSPRO Launches Bookkeeping Outsourcing Services to Accounting Firms in North America & Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- With tax season approaching, 365BOOKSPRO makes a timely announcement. Now offering affordable virtual accounting, bookkeeping, and payroll services to CPA firms in North America and Canada, it broadens its reach. By increasing productivity and reducing overall in-house staffing expenses, 365BOOKSPRO helps accounting firms grow their client roster. Utilizing highly-trained, outsourced East Asian bookkeepers, the company offers back-end processing to help forward-thinking firms meet demand.
Accounting firms can enhance their compliance services, data entry, bank reconciliation, accounts payable and receivable management, and financial analysis, all with on-point deliverables. 356BOOKSPRO bookkeepers and account managers have three to six years of experience, while licensed CPAs have five to ten years in their industry.
365BOOKSPRO virtual accounting professionals will support clients long-term or short-term. Offsite bookkeepers can integrate into daily duties with in-house staff for six to eight months or specialized needs such as pre-audits, administrative responsibilities, or projects on deadline. Consultants are available for other internal requirements as well.
For more information, visit https://www.365bookspro.com/accountingbpo/.
About 365BOOKSPRO:
Based in National Harbor, Maryland, 365BOOKSPRO’s international headquarters are in Manila City, Philippines, East Asia.
