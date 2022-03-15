Kinky, Curly, Wavy or Straight “MY Curl ID” Empowers and Elevates Black Hair

My Curl ID

WAHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that Black women are 80 percent more likely to change their hair to fit cultural norms? One DC based hair empire is teaching women how to embrace their natural beauty and love their crown. My Curl ID is a one-stop shop for the highest quality of healthy hair products for afro and textured hair. This newly launched revolutionary platform allows clients to liberate themselves and express their natural curl.

Everyone is getting in on the Black hair game. Big name brands have finally found out they need to cater to a larger audience. Even with their deep pockets, they still miss the mark. My Curl ID is right on target in their bull’s-eye approach. According to their founders, “There is a need for Black people to have a unique place they can shop at that is dedicated to them, where they can be ensured that the products were developed for them by passionate people.” My Curl ID wants to shine a light on brands that simply do not get the visibility they need to grow their client base.

In a recent article in Essence Magazine, it revealed, “Black consumers have progressively made the switch from general products to those that specifically cater to them.” African Americans spend an estimated $1.2 trillion each year on Black hair products, and in the years ahead, that number will rise significantly. PuffCuff Magazine asks, how much of that is going back into the pockets of Black-owned beauty brands? Not much of that economic flow reaches back into the communities they serve. My Curl ID is closing the gap in the market and making a difference.

My Curl ID is a virtual haircare hub, which provides top-notch service to the deserving consumer. They carefully curated product lines receive rigorous testing before approval. My Curl ID promises that on their site brands can educate and communicate with a wider audience this enables them to create a boutique approach in presenting their brand’s uniqueness. My Curl ID carries brands that you can trust to result in a healthy outcome to your tresses regardless of your preference of style. Three such brands include Rawkyn, which is known for their devotion to revitalizing normal to extremely dry/damaged hair, Planted Haircare, that has formulated a unique blend of all-natural nourishing Ayurvedic and plant based ingredients that prevent hair fall and promote growth and Big hair + Beauty, which was inspired by a passion for healthy living, wellness and a love of fabulous curls + fros.

My Curl ID provides the consummate hair experience, including a panel of industry consumers who give tips on how to solve most hair and scalp problems. This panel shares proven anecdotal solutions to problems concerning curly, kinky, and all other forms of Black hair. My Curl ID wants to be part of the healthy haircare journey of women of color, bringing it to a new dimension.

Their vision is “to transform the industry by becoming the leading destination for healthy-textured and afro hair globally. We aim to build a legacy for all the curls by elevating, empowering, and giving visibility to passionate individuals who care about hair health and Afrocentric beauty.”

For more information, please go to website: www.mycurlid.com or Email: hello@mycurlid.com