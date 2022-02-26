March Comes in Like a Lion for METALANDZ with the PreSale on FEGex.com

METALANDZ Opens Presale on FEGex.com on March 4th

GERMANY, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming March 4th German-based METALANDZ explodes on the scene with the presale of FEGex.com. This presale event highlights the METALANDZ crypto gaming platform BEP-20 UTILITY TOKEN. The 1.000.000.000.000 supply is accessible to the community and players through multiple ways with controllable supply mechanisms. In this round, the amount to raise will be 500 BNB soft cap and 1000 BNB hard cap.

Members also benefit from the Play 2 Earn reward system. In addition, through continued play in PolyJungle, players receive the sought-after $METAZ token as holders of the governance token players participate in Governance decisions of the platform, such as Foundation grant attributions to content and feature prioritization on the platform Roadmap.

With more than 36,000 gamers globally, METALANDZ knows security is their #1 priority. That is why METALANDZ created a sustainable metaverse where privacy is king. The platform boasts a state-of-the-art system backed by blockchain technology, thus minimizing fraud and theft via a distributed ledger. In addition, the coveted team at TECHRATE audits the platform. TECHRATE, a smart contract audit firm focused on DeFi projects, and Ethereum/ Binance chain smart contracts is known for their thorough review process.

METALANDZ aims to build an online society that follows the tenets of “true ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.” In this open platform, everyone can play – cryptos and non-cryptos are welcome.

The sought-after POLYJUNGLE, now available in a desktop version, is just the first step with the MetaJungle set to launch in Q1 2023. In this phase, the planet Earth is run by the newly evolved JUNGLEBOTZ, a mishmash of animals and robots. The wasteland is the backdrop for an epic battle between the JUNGLEBOTZ and the Mutombies. Players join in the immersive experience by using POLY avatars to engage in a life-like clash in the virtual world where 36 bots help Bit the Rabbit, Fire the Lion, and Wagmi the Bear defeat the evil Mutombies.

Due to the overwhelming demand, the next 100x GEM is coming on FEGex.com exchange. The FAIR PRESALE opens on 04 MARCH 2022.

The insightful team behind the METALANDZ craze always focuses on building an eco-system where everyone is free to play.

Those who help the community grow can “own and monetize their gaming experience.”

For more information, contact support@metalandz.tech.