Arrest Made in Carjacking Offenses in the Third District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Carjacking offenses that occurred in the Third District.

 

Armed Carjacking (Gun)

In each offense, the suspects approached the victim(s), who were seated in their vehicle. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the vehicle. The victim(s) complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. All the vehicles were recovered. The offenses are listed below.

 

  • On Monday, January 24, 2022, at approximately 10:25 pm in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. CCN: 22-011-002
  • On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 2:10 am, in the 1400 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-011-083
  • On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 10:45 am, in the 3100 block of 11th Street, NW. CCN: 22-011-199

 

Unarmed Carjacking

On Monday, January 24, 2022, at approximately 11:07 pm the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle, assaulted the victim and demanded property from the victim. One of the suspects removed the victim from their vehicle. All four suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN 22-011-035

 

Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun)

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at approximately 2:13 am the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicle, in the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue, NW. The suspects brandished a handgun, demanded the victims to exit the vehicle and demanded US currency from the victims. The victims complied. The suspects unsuccessfully tried to take the victim’s vehicle. The suspects fled in an awaiting vehicle. CCN 22-011-077

 

On Friday, February 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 14 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

