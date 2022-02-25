Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on CDC Guidance and Keeping Schools Safely Open

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement on the release of new CDC guidance:

"Ninety-nine percent of schools are safely open for in-person learning and that is a testament to the hard work and partnership of school communities – particularly parents, educators, district leaders and school staff. With today's announcement of updated CDC guidance, we can continue to keep schools safely open while allowing for educators and parents to get back to focusing on what is most important: our students' futures. Moving forward, districts should continue to work with local health experts, parents, and educators to identify what works best for their communities and consider the appropriate mitigation strategies needed to keep students and staff safe. This work – in addition to the critical work of helping students catch up academically and providing emotional and mental health supports– can and should be done using American Rescue Plan funds. As we move forward into a new phase of recovery, the Department remains committed to our school communities and providing the guidance and resources they need to be successful."

Information on the new CDC guidance can be found HERE.