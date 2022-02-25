UNESCO’s statement on the recent developments in Ukraine

UNESCO calls for respect for international humanitarian law, notably the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its two (1954 and 1999) Protocols, to ensure the prevention of damage to cultural heritage in all its forms.

This also includes the obligations under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2222 (2015) on the protection of journalists, media professionals and associated personnel in situations of conflict, to promote free, independent and impartial media as one of the essential foundations of a democratic society, and which can contribute to the protection of civilians.

UNESCO also calls for restraint from attacks on, or harm to, children, teachers, education personnel or schools, and for the right to education to be upheld.

