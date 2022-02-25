Author Marilyn Wassmann’s Art Shows Familial Love and Dedication
Collection of drawings and poems dedicated to the author’s family manifests her loveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoring the family is one of the big goals in life. After all, it is family members who have shaped, nurtured, and loved each individual since birth. If one is given such an opportunity, it is imperative to take it and use it as a chance to show appreciation and love to them. This is what author and illustrator Marilyn Wassmann did and the result is "Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits", a book showcasing her artworks in the form of illustrations and poems about her family.
A professional art cataloger, Ms. Wassmann worked at the Library of Congress before she retired in 2011. With her multiple degrees in art history, studio art, and library science, she was able to marry her different interests and focus on the proper cataloging of artworks. She first dabbled in writing in 2010 when her husband encouraged her to publish a children’s book. Apart from writing, she also enjoys creating illustrations and painting. With their dogs, cat, and several fish, she and her husband live in Maryland.
Her book "Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits" contains drawings of and for her family. Dedicated to her relatives, she channeled her creativity into making illustrations as she sees them—with admiration, love, and respect. Among the collection are a particularly eye-catching drawing of her paternal grandmother Ethel captures her formidable spirit, a drawing of their homestead, a rocking horse that children within the family have enjoyed playing, and other seemingly ordinary things that encapsulate the familial love that has run through generations.
This book is both nostalgic and celebratory—one that can make anyone identify in the love, dedication, and admiration that it reflects. Grab a copy today on Amazon and on other leading digital stores!
About Bookside Press
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other