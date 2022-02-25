Collection from Author Marilyn Wassmann Celebrates Family
Illustrations and poems pay tribute to the author’s remarkable familyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family is forever, that is a truth that everyone knows. Showing loved ones how much they are valued can be a difficult task but one that is truly rewarding and invigorating. And in Marilyn Wassmann’s book entitled "Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits", her love for her family is exhibited. Short of a tribute, this collection of her illustrations and poems about her beloved family members will captivate hearts and make readers smile.
Previously working as an art cataloger, Marilyn Wassmann’s interest in the arts was evident early in life. She completed multiple degrees related to art history, studio art, and library science and has worked, in one way or another, in various projects related to art. Through the encouragement and support of her husband Paul, she decided to write children’s books and has published several since 2010. She is also part of the Greenbelt Writers Group and has contributed to the anthologies they have published over the years. Aside from writing, she also dabbles in drawing and painting. She and her family reside in the Hyattsville area of Maryland.
"Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits" is a mix of illustrations and poems about her family. From her paternal grandmother to her own children, the author paid tribute to each one, capturing their essence and personality in each entry. Depicted in each is her fondness for every family member and the lasting impression they have made on her. This book is a celebration of creativity and family, of love and admiration.
A unique way of expressing love for family and her creative pursuits, "Pen Scratching Poets" is an inspiring collection that will leave readers inspired. Get a copy today from Amazon and bookstores everywhere.
