Governor Abbott Directs DIR, DPS To Enhance Critical Infrastructure Protection From Cyberattacks

February 25, 2022 | Austin, TX. | Press Release

In light of enhanced potential for Russian cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and private businesses in the United States, Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) directing both agencies to use every available resource to safeguard the state’s critical infrastructure and to assist local governments and school districts in Texas with their needs. 

 

The Governor outlined critical actions that must be taken by DIR and DPS:

  • Enhance Texas’ cyber security through the use of best industry practices and other key measures.
  • Ensure Texas can quickly detect a potential cyber intrusion through the use of software services, such as antivirus and endpoint detection and response technologies.
  • Prepare for an intrusion by utilizing a cyber incident response team.
  • Maximize the state’s resilience to a destructive cyber incident.
  • Track and report any attacks from Russian sources so the public is fully aware of their tactics.

 

"Protecting the state of Texas from cyber threats during this time of Russian aggression is paramount," reads the letter. "Over the past year, the State has taken significant strides to bolster its cybersecurity defenses. To further protect Texans from potential cybersecurity threats, I am directing you to use every available resource to safeguard the state’s critical infrastructure and to assist local governments and school districts with their needs.” 

 

Read the Governor's letter. 

