Children’s Book Writer Marilyn Wassmann Offers Another Adventure-Filled Tale of Friendship
Kittens’ playfulness brings them to dangerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth usually spells curiosity about the world, willingness to learn new things, and to some extent, being adventurous and taking risks. In the story from Marilyn Wassmann entitled "The Opossum and the Cats", the young kittens are exactly like that—young, curious, and have a knack for adventure. Good thing they have the opossum to help them out when they found themselves in a bind!
Author, illustrator, librarian, and overall art connoisseur Marilyn Wassmann has devoted the better part of her life to everything related to the arts. A former art cataloger, she has contributed illustrations and works to anthologies. She continues to paint and write poems and children’s books. Her first book was released in 2010 with the encouragement of her supportive husband Paul. They reside in Maryland with their beloved pets.
"The Opossum and the Cats" tells the story of the nocturnal and lonesome opossum who lives in his little hole and looks for food at night. When he finds a mother cat about to give birth in his hole, he decided to help her and her kittens by letting them stay with him. However, as with young ones, their adventurous selves got the best of them and the kittens soon found themselves faced with danger. With the mother not available to help her naughty kittens, it fell on the opossum’s hands (and his very hairy tail) to bring the kittens back to safety.
Will the opossum succeed in saving the kittens? Will the kittens learn from this harrowing experience? Find out by getting a copy of the book today! Available on Amazon and other leading digital stores.
