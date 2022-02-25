New Release from M. Wassmann Shows Rapport Between Two Kinds of Animals
Tale of love and friendship between an opossum and cat family will tickle your heartTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making concessions for another usually entails sacrifice on the part of the giver. It involves changing one’s ways to make room for another. This is normal for family and friends but it’s rather unusual for strangers to do. But lo and behold, that is what the opossum did in the story "The Opossum and the Cats", brought by author Marilyn Wassmann.
One who has always worked around art and books, Marilyn Wassmann has several degrees under her belt: two in art history, one in studio art, and one in library science. She used to work as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress and has been an illustrator and contributor in various publications. Retired since 2011, she has published several books to date, all with the support and encouragement of her loving husband Paul. They reside in Hyattsville, Maryland with their dogs, cat, and some fish.
The story of "The Opossum and the Cats" is one that shows what happens when you lend a helping hand to someone, and in the case of the opossum, to a stranger, nonetheless! It all begins when the mother cat found herself about to give birth with no place to go. The opossum offered his little hole and five little cute cats were born. However, the cat family stayed on and continued living with the opossum despite their differences. This disruption caused some friction between the opossum and the cat family but they soon find themselves faced with a situation that called for a heroic act from the opossum.
Find out what the opossum did for the cats and how their friendship deepens by getting a copy of "The Opossum and the Cats", available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms!
